Company: Riceworks

Website: www.riceworks.com

Introduced: October 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.29

Product Snapshot: Riceworks baked multigrain Omega-3 fruit bars are moist with real fruit filling baked inside a whole grain crust. These new Omega-3 fruit bars are all-natural and gluten free, as well as vegan and celiac friendly. They are the perfect snack for active on-the-go families in the mood for a healthier bite to eat.

Although the product launched recently, due to recent funding it will be expanding to more grocery and convenience stores soon, as well as into the Canadian market in January 2022.



