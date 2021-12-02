Third-party logistics provider Weber Logistics has secured a 684,675-square-foot, omni-channel distribution center (DC) in Moreno Valley, CA. This brand-new multi-client facility, Weber’s largest, is the company’s seventh DC in Southern California’s Inland Empire region, and its fourteenth DC in California.

Construction will be completed in December 2021 and the facility will be being fully operational in February 2022. A time-lapse video of the facility’s construction can be viewed here.

Weber’s Moreno Valley DC has been designed to support omni- channel retail distribution. The facility can store up to 85,000 pallets and includes automated pack/ship infrastructure investments that support the processing of over 25,000 B2C packages per day.

The company’s 2.7 million square feet of warehouse space in the Inland Empire has more than doubled in the past two years. When full, this operation is projected to staff over 200 employees to support retail distribution and expected peak levels of eCommerce fulfillment demand.

Weber’s Moreno Valley facility is ideal for consumer goods, food or apparel companies that require an omni- channel distribution solution on the West Coast.

Additional facility features include:

92 dock doors and 2 grade-level loading doors

40’-high ceilings

Location within a Foreign Trade Zone (FTZ) region

235 spots for container/trailer parking

Racked and bulked storage layouts

Close proximity to I-215 and SR-60 Freeways

According to Bob Lilja, Weber Logistics’ chief executive officer, “This new location is a bold step for Weber. Only a few months after opening our new 406,000-square-foot San Bernardino DC, we will open our next and largest location. The market demand for modern fulfillment space and technology has never been greater. We’re committed to meeting that demand head-on, and our rapid growth and investments reflect that commitment.”

The Moreno Valley DC further expands Weber’s ability to provide integrated distribution services from the West Coast, including drayage, warehousing, fulfillment, and transportation. As with every facility throughout Weber’s network, this DC will offer engineered capabilities such as kitting and assembly, rework, repacking, retail display builds, and other value-added services.



