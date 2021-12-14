What’s the next big food trend? The pandemic transformed the food industry and placed a renewed emphasis on holistic wellness that will shape the future of food and beverage trends. At the same time, the ongoing challenges regarding supply chain disruptions and food inflation have compounded the uncertainty that manufacturers and consumers are facing.

As the world transitions, Flavorchem, a global flavor and ingredient supplier, is keeping a close eye on the newest product releases, market intelligence reports, data sources, and social media buzz to bring their curated predications for 2022. Here is a sneak peek into their trend forecast for the coming year.

Citrus Evolution: Health signaling citrus fruit flavors and ingredients will evolve from consumer’s interest in immune boosting food and beverage products during the pandemic. Exotic citrus flavors like yuzu, blood orange, kumquat, and tangerine will feature more unique flavor profiles in the year ahead.

Keto Craze: Health and wellness brands are tapping into the keto trend as the market carries strong momentum with an uptick of new keto products expected to hit store shelves in 2022. The diet's continued growth will enable opportunity to branch out into popular keto categories - snacks, cereals, bars, breads, and cookies.

Gut Feeling: With 8 in 10 global consumers prioritizing gut health, the digestive health movement continues to flourish as more pre, pro, and post-biotic ingredients are finding themselves in a series of new lineups ranging from nutritional drinks and juices to snacks and dairy.

Happy Planet: Consumers and food brands will place strong emphasis on ethically and environmentally conscious practices to embrace a more sustainable future. Brand values and transparency, the environmental impact of packaging, new upcycled ingredients, and the next generation of proteins are sustainable trends to watch for in 2022.

