Precision Food Innovations (PFI), a manufacturer of sanitary conveying equipment, has announced the retirement of Gary Schiltz after serving 40 years with the company, most recently as general manager. PFI has named Tom Vipond as the new general manager, effective Jan. 3, 2022. Vipond brings more than two decades of experience in the food industry to his new role.

Schiltz was instrumental in establishing PFI as a household name in the food processing industry. Vipond spent 20 years in various roles at PFI, recently returning to the company after a brief departure.

“I’ve met and worked with many outstanding individuals during my tenure here. My thanks to all who’ve contributed to PFI’s success over the years,” said Schiltz. “I’m leaving the company in the extremely capable hands of Tom Vipond, whose vast experience in the food industry, much of it with PFI, will be invaluable as the company navigates the future.”

“I’m beyond excited to lead PFI into its next chapter,” said Vipond. “My focus will be on continuing to grow the company while providing outstanding customer service and leading with empathy. Gary leaves some very big shoes to fill, but I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

In other personnel news, Scott Parker joins PFI as engineering manager, effective immediately. Based in San Antonio, Parker manages both the Algona and San Antonio operations.

Earlier this year, PFI was acquired by Grote Company, an industrial food slicing and assembly equipment manufacturer based in Columbus, Ohio.