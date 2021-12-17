Company: DIOSNA

Website: www.diosna.com

Equipment Snapshot: Hygienic regulations in food production are increasing and manufacturers in food production have to cope with a wide range of requirements in hygiene management.

Therefore, hygienically designed machines in food production are advantageous, which e.g., optimize cleaning between production processes and consequently lead to reduced downtimes.

DIOSNA offers a series of Hygienic Design Wendel Mixers for efficient and clean dough production. For an extremely flexible use, the Hygienic Design product series has been expanded by a Wendel Mixer with a mobile vat, the DIOSNA WH 240 A with a capacity of 240 kg.

The compact mixer can be used in smaller plants as well as for fully automated large-scale production integrated into a linear transport robotic system.

With DIOSNA Wendel Mixers you can reduce your mixing time by up to 50 percent compared to other mixing technologies and thus achieve a higher dough production capacity.

Advantages at a glance:

Cooler doughs

Shorter mixing times

Higher dough yield

Higher water absorption

Improved measurable dough structures

Shorter cleaning cycles for reduced downtime for significantly higher production capacity, more process reliability and a higher quality of the final product while meeting hygienic requirements.







