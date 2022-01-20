A new website from process equipment manufacturer Readco Kurimoto, LLC, York, PA (www.readco.com), showcases continuous processing as an automated approach to improving the quality and efficiency of mixing, reacting, compounding, crystallizing, encapsulating, and other processes in a single step. Serving as an educational resource for continuous processing knowledge, the new Website curates a document library of technical studies, white papers, and articles analyzing the advantages of upgrading production from batch processing to a non-stop, continuous process while also detailing proven applications in chocolate, pet food, metal powders, composites, and other materials.

The new Readco Website highlights the company's Continuous Hybrid Reactor (CHR), which offers heating, cooling, mixing, degassing, and other processes in one step to facilitate safe, efficient, repeatable chemical reactions, and the company's signature Continuous Processor (CP), which produces a high quality, uniform, homogeneous product from multiple powdered, liquid and viscous materials in one step. The Readco Self-Contained Processor (SCP) for continuous drying and evaporation, and a variety of laboratory equipment and expert services are also highlighted.

Designed to help food, chemical, pharmaceutical, and other manufacturers streamline their production processes, the new Readco.com describes how the company custom-engineers each system to meet target specifications while saving labor, floor space, and energy. The automated systems are tested at the company's on-site test laboratory using customer materials to verify performance with results guaranteed.

