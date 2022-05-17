Process equipment manufacturer Readco Kurimoto, LLC, York, PA, has named Douglas Dodson president. Effective March 2022, Dodson earned the promotion after recording six years of revenue growth as sales manager following a prior promotion from sales engineer. Dodson is responsible for the overall business results of the company's North American operations including establishing the strategic direction, expanding the market awareness of continuous processing, and strengthening name brand recognition for Readco Kurimoto.

Dodson brings an extensive track record for leadership as both an effective manager and a hands-on engineer, according to Mr. Hajime Agata, chairman of the global manufacturing company celebrating its 113th year of operation. “Doug is a skilled engineer who understands the technology behind our continuous processing equipment and a proven communicator,” says Agata. “I'm confident in his ability to serve our customers, staff, and outside representatives, and to grow our position in North America.”

Dodson earned a Bachelor of Science (B.S.) degree in Mechanical Engineering Technology from Penn State University, State College, PA, and served in the United States Army Reserve. Readco Kurimoto custom designs and manufactures machinery for automating mixing, blending, reacting, and other processes in a continuous environment. The systems are proven to improve product quality and production efficiency with cost savings in time, labor, energy, and material.

For more information, contact Readco Kurimoto, LLC, 460 Grim Lane, York PA 17406; 800-395-4959; or see www.readco.com.