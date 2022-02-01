Company: Cali'flour Foods

Website: www.califlourfoods.com

Introduced: January 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $19.99 (3-pack)

Product Snapshot: New Keto Crackers from Cali’flour Foods are available in three flavors: Cheese, Sea Salt and Italian Herb. The crackers have 6g protein and 2g net carbs, and are available in packs of 3 for $19.99. They can be found online at CaliflourFoods.com as well as Amazon.

Made with cauliflower, almonds, coconut, and just the right amount of cheese, these cauliflower crackers are cheesy, crunchy, and low-carb! These keto-friendly crackers provide the crunch you crave and are the perfect snack for social gatherings that everyone can enjoy.



