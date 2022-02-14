Mondelēz International Foodservice, in partnership with the James Beard Foundation, is proud to support a new scholarship for the advancement of culinary education. The JBF Mondelēz International Scholarship Fund for Equity in Leadership is open to women-identifying and BIPOC individuals who are planning to enroll, or are currently enrolled, at an accredited institution focusing on culinary arts, pastry and baking, culinary science, or food business, and who reside in the United States.

The James Beard Foundation 2022-2023 scholarships—an annual program aimed at supporting aspiring culinary students, future restaurateurs, researchers, and more—will be accepting applications starting February 15, 2022. The deadline to apply is April 1, 2022. The JBF Mondelēz International Scholarship Fund for Equity in Leadership will award up to three scholarships of $10,000 each. Interested applicants can click here to learn more.

“Promoting diversity, equity and inclusion in the industry is incredibly important to us, so we are honored to partner with an esteemed organization like The James Beard Foundation to help elevate and encourage underrepresented groups of people in their pursuit of a culinary career,” said Marcus Brady, CVP and GM of foodservice, Mondelēz International.

The JBF Mondelēz International Scholarship Fund for Equity in Leadership is the result of two iconic culinary names coming together. While Mondelēz International is best known for its beloved brands such as OREO, CHIPS AHOY!, RITZ, and SOUR PATCH KIDS, The James Beard Foundation is most recognized for supporting and celebrating the people behind America’s food culture, while pushing for new standards in the restaurant industry to create a future where all have the opportunity to thrive.

“The James Beard Foundation is thrilled to welcome the Foodservice division of Mondelēz International, as a new scholarship partner, working together to ensure that the industry is more equitable and representative for all,” said Anne E. McBride, Ph.D., vice president of programs at the James Beard Foundation. “The JBF Mondelēz International Scholarship Fund for Equity in Leadership will help shape the next generation of industry leaders by supporting students who are as committed to change as we are.”

For more information about the program and to begin the application process, visit jamesbeard.org/scholarships. To learn more about Mondelēz International Foodservice, mondelezinternationalfoodservice.com.