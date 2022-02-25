Company: EnWave Corporation

Website: https://mooncheese.com

Introduced: May 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.99

Product Snapshot: Moon Cheese is known for its 100% real cheese-dried snack that is packed with protein, low in sugar and carbs, and a shelf-stable snack that requires no refrigeration. Its new Crunchy Cheese Stick has four times more protein than leading brands with 14-15 grams of protein, only 3 grams of carbohydrates, and 1 gram or less of sugar per serving.

Seasoned with five bold flavors, Moon Cheese Crunchy Cheese Sticks are certified gluten free, rBST free, keto-friendly, and contain no artificial flavors. The snacks come in a variety of flavors such as Cheesy Does It, Wild White Chedda’, Kick It Up a Nacho, Rowdy Ranch, and Yum Inferno. The line will be on shelves at select Whole Foods Market locations starting in May 2022 with expanded retailer distribution expected throughout the rest of 2022.