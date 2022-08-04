Company: EnWave Corporation

Website: https://mooncheese.com

Introduced: August 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.99

Product Snapshot: Moon Cheese , known for its 100% cheese-based snacks, introduced Crunchy Cheese Sticks to its lineup in May, in Cheesy Does It, Kick It Up a Nacho, Rowdy Ranch, and Yum Inferno flavors. Now, it has released a fifth flavor: Wild White Chedda'.

Moon Cheese Crunchy Cheese Sticks are the first shelf-stable cheese snack product in a stick or puff format made from 100% real cheese. The new line has four times more protein than leading brands with 14-15 grams of protein, only three grams of carbohydrates, and one gram or less of sugar per serving. Moon Cheese Crunchy Cheese Sticks come in five different bold flavors, are certified gluten-free and keto friendly, are made with rBST-free cheese, and contain no artificial flavors.

“We’re excited to release a breakthrough innovation for our Moon Cheese fans,” said Brad Lahrman, CEO of NutraDried Food Company, which owns the Moon Cheese trademark. “Cheese stick snacks have been loved by consumers for decades, and now we have a nutritionally better option for everyone to enjoy. Moon Cheese Crunchy Cheese Sticks meet the strict brand standard of our cheese snacks, which means made with 100% real cheese, packed with protein, and low in carbs and sugar. We can’t wait for consumers to find their favorite flavor.”