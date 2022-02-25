SENSUS is highlighting the ambitions of the new Cosun strategy, Unlock 25. A key driver of this strategy is expanding the Sensus’ chicory root fiber manufacturing capacity. This ambition further complements the company’s 2022 capacity expansion and supports several key sustainability programs.

By increasing the availability of chicory root fiber, Sensus is able to help food manufacturers make better-for-you products more widely available to consumers. “I am pleased to announce that Sensus’ dedication to expanding capacity reflects the longer-term vision and strategy from the Royal Cosun group. We remain committed to best serving our customers and growing the chicory inulin market worldwide,” said Iwan Blankers, CEO at Sensus.

Sensus’ growth strategy comes as the demand for chicory root fiber, a plant-based and prebiotic food ingredient, is expected to continue to grow significantly the coming years. Because of its unique properties, chicory root fiber is helpful in improving taste and texture in plant-based food products while also serving as an effective way to reduce sugar and fat. In addition, this type of fiber has also shown its ability to support a healthy microbiome and helps strengthen the gut and the immune system. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to make everyone’s health a priority, the high demand for plant-based and wellness food products is expected to continue.

The Unlock 25 strategy also enables further investment across its sustainability programs. As part of Royal Cosun, Sensus will continue to partner with its growers to develop tools for sustainable chicory cultivation, such as mechanization, robotization, and automation. At its manufacturing facilities, the company remains committed to minimizing the environmental impact of its operations and continues its efforts to achieve a carbon neutral footprint.