Company: The Urgent Company

Website: https://braverobot.co/

Introduced: October 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $18.00 (1 bag), $36.00 (3 bags)

Product Snapshot: Brave Robot, the animal-free CPG brand that puts the planet first, is expanding with the launch of its second product line, Climate Hero Super Cake mix, direct to consumers. This ethically indulgent product by The Urgent Company is creating a better future that tastes delicious too.

Climate Hero Super Cake is meeting the demand for planet-positive options without sacrificing taste. The shelf-stable animal-free mix is quick and easy to make: just add water and oil, no eggs required, and it's made with Perfect Day's animal-free milk protein. The same animal-free dairy protein that makes the brand's ice cream so creamy is used in this new application to replace the equivalent of three eggs and to make the cake mix tender and moist. Brave Robot's Climate Hero Super Cake is also sustainably packaged in a 100 perent compostable bag. Each 17.5-oz bag makes two 8-inch round cakes.

Brave Robot, the fastest growing brand in the plant-based ice cream category with over a million pints sold in its first year of business, comes from The Urgent Company. A new type of CPG company focused on harnessing revolutionary innovation and science, The Urgent Company uses innovative ingredients (like Perfect Day's non-animal whey protein) to create next-generation, sustainable animal-free foods. A recent Life Cycle Assessment of Perfect Day's protein production found that if just 5 percent of dairy products were made with Perfect Day protein, the equivalent of the greenhouse gas emissions from 140K roundtrip flights between SFO and JFK would be saved.

"We're thrilled to provide more indulgent dessert options that are not just exceptional in flavor and texture, but also kinder to the Earth," said August Vega, president of Brave Robot. "No one should have to compromise their values to indulge in a delicious treat."

Kosher-certified OUD and lactose-free, Climate Hero Super Cake ($18 for 1 bag or $36 for 3 bags, inclusive of shipping) is more than just yellow cake—it can easily be made into recipes like chocolate whoopie pies, carrot cake, coffee cake, chocolate peanut butter brownies, and more (recipes included with order).