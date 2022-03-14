Company: Utz Brands

Website: www.utzsnacks.com

Introduced: March 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.49-$3.99

Product Snapshot: Utz Brands, Inc. is pleased to introduce new snack foods from its better-for-you portfolio, including Boulder Canyon and Good Health, at the Natural Products Expo West show. Held March 10–12, 2022 at the Anaheim Convention Center, show attendees who visit booth #671 experienced existing and new snacks with healthier credentials, including:

Boulder Canyon 6-oz. Thin & Crispy Jalapeño flavored Potato Chips - A thinner cut chip cooked in avocado oil that is non-GMO and gluten-free. It joins Boulder Canyon Thin & Crispy’s Classic Sea Salt and Cheddar Sour Cream flavors. SRP: $3.49.

Good Health 6.25 oz White Cheddar ABC Bites - These white cheddar crunchy snacks allow kids to explore fun alphabet shapes while enjoying a non-GMO and gluten-free snack. Good Health’s ABC Bites gives new meaning to “playing with your food!” SRP: $3.99

Since 1994, Good Health’s mission has been to provide families with tasty, innovative snacks that people crave by creating crispy, crunchy choices for every occasion. As the Veggie Stix category creator, Good Health is passionate about making life, and good snacks, even better.

“We’re excited to introduce these high-quality, delicious snacks at Expo West,” said Stacey Schultz, VP marketing, Utz Brands, Inc. “With on-trend jalapeño flavor and white cheddar flavored fun alphabet shapes, these new Boulder Canyon and Good Health items will be sought-after, household favorites!”

Boulder Canyon and Good Health snack foods can be found in leading retailers across the United States or online at www.utzsnacks.com.