Company: Signode
Website: www.signode.com
Equipment Snapshot: Signode debuted its new case sealer at MODEX, held March 28–31, 2022 in Atlanta.
With belt speeds up to 155 feet per minute, the LDX-RTB 4.0 features patented technology that enables processing of void-filled and over-stuffed cases with a pneumatic top cartridge. Routine maintenance is simplified with easy access to motors, electrical components, and belts. The robust design, featuring case-hardened rollers and nonmechanical side rail actuation, delivers long-performance and durability in the most demanding applications.