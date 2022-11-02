Signode’s Automation and Packaging Technologies division celebrated the opening of its new global flagship facility with the Mayor and other officials from the Village of Roselle, commemorating the occasion with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The 360,000 square foot structure, located at 1600 Central Avenue in Roselle, Illinois, is the new location for its Automation and Packaging Technologies (APT) division and will feature a state-of-the-art customer experience center, training facility, and expanded equipment manufacturing capabilities.

“Roselle is proud to welcome Signode’s state of the art facility to our community, and we look forward to a collaborative relationship to further industry and work force development together,” said Roselle Mayor David Pileski.

As a global manufacturer of innovative packaging and warehouse automation solutions, Signode relocated its APT operations from Glenview to Roselle. The new facility encompasses manufacturing for a broad portfolio of equipment and houses division leadership, sales, customer support, marketing, product management, innovation, research & development, application engineering, operations, and reliability services.

“This facility is well-suited to support the APT team now and for the coming years,” said Eric Christensen, group president at Signode. “As a leader in the transit packaging industry, our capabilities and services extend beyond product offerings. This new space will allow us to better innovate and serve our clients’ needs for automation and optimized packaging solutions.”

In addition to manufacturing and office space, over 100,000+ square feet is dedicated to a new customer experience center that will feature meeting space, a showroom for product demonstrations, a certified test laboratory to optimize packaging designs, and a training space for Signode’s Reliability Services team of field service technicians as well as customer partners and other employees.

“We aspire to optimize every customer’s packaging investment, and this new experience center will aid us in delivering on that standard,” said Mike Stein, Signode’s vice president, sales, marketing, and product management.