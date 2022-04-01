Company: Keystone Natural Holdings

Website: www.franklinfarms.com

Introduced: March 2022

Distribution: Regional

Suggested Retail Price:

Product Snapshot: Franklin Farms, a division of Keystone Natural Holdings, continues to offer product innovations, such as its new Cuban Style Black Bean & Plantain Balls. Consumers can find these new plant-based meal solutions at ACME and Safeway stores in the Mid-Atlantic region beginning March 2022. The stores will carry these new items along with an expanded mix of Franklin Farms plant-based products—always easy-to-prepare, non-GMO, and proudly made in the USA.

“Based on the tremendous consumer response to Franklin Farms Falafel Balls #1 in our assortment in ACME and Safeway stores, we’re excited to announce ACME and Safeway have expanded their Franklin Farms offerings to include these unique, must-have items,” said Cindy Wong, vice president of sales, Franklin Farms. “We can’t wait for consumers to try our latest plant-based innovations. Our delicious Cuban Style Black Bean & Plantain Balls and Mediterranean Style Veggie Patty each give shoppers additional choices for convenient, easy-to-prepare, and healthy plant-based foods.”

The range of Franklin Farms plant-based products available at ACME and Safeway stores will include a variety of their vegan, non-GMO, cholesterol free, kosher, and more:

Cuban Style Black Bean & Plantain Balls This Cuban style delicacy is made with black beans, fried plantain, pineapple, brown rice, chipotle and a Cuban spice blend.

Tofu Bites – Teriyaki This ready-to-eat item is a nutritious meal maker, marinated in a traditional teriyaki seasoning and packed with 11 grams of protein per serving.

Tofu Bites – Lemon Pepper Marinated in a zesty-citrus seasoning and packed with 10 grams of protein per serving, these flavorful tofu bites are ready to eat, any time.



“Shoppers who visit ACME and Safeway stores in the Mid-Atlantic region will be excited to find our wide array of our plant-based and better-for-you offerings,” said Wong. “Our meal solutions are really easy to prepare, giving consumers additional options as they embrace healthier and delicious plant-based products.”

Franklin Farms has more than twenty years of expertise in plant-based protein foods and uses only the highest quality ingredients and packaging to provide a healthy selection of plant-based products for any meal of the day. Product offerings including veggie patties, meatless meatballs, tofu, seitan, tempeh, Planty Good Patties, and Ground and Vegan Wraps. Franklin Farms is a proud member of healthy brands under Keystone Natural Holdings, a company devoted to developing authentic, health-conscious, and innovative food.

To learn more about Franklin Farms and its plant-based product offerings or to find the nearest retail location, please visit www.franklinfarms.com or email for more information.