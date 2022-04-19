EXBERRY Coloring Foods supplier GNT has published a major new report that sets out its plans to become the leader in its field on sustainability.

Each year, GNT produces more than 11,500 metric tons of EXBERRY concentrates from edible fruit, vegetables, and plants—enough to color over 40 billion servings of food and drink.

To ensure the company is fit for the future, it has unveiled a sustainability roadmap for 2030 to optimize its environmental and social impacts across its global operations. The full plans feature in GNT’s new "Sustainability Report 2021," which also includes detailed information on its performance in 2021.

Frederik Hoeck, managing director at GNT Group B.V., said: “Since GNT was founded in 1978, we’ve been revolutionizing the food coloring industry with our plant-based EXBERRY solutions. Today, we’re known for offering the most natural solutions on the market. We now want to take this to the next level and lead the industry in sustainability too. As a family business, sustainability, and caring for future generations have always been part of our DNA.”

GNT’s sustainability strategy is built around four key pillars: better products, better operations, better agriculture, and better for people. It features a total of 17 targets for 2030, including cutting the Product Environmental Footprint for EXBERRY product ranges by 25 percent and reducing the intensity of factories’ CO2-equivalent emissions by at least 50%.

Furthermore, due to GNT’s strong vertical integration, the company will soon be in a position to report on greenhouse gas emissions for 80% of EXBERRY products. Covering scopes 1, 2 and 3, this data will provide important advantages for food and beverage brands as it will enable them to calculate final products’ total environmental footprint.

Rutger de Kort, sustainability manager at GNT Group B.V., said: “We’re positioning our EXBERRY® brand as the most sustainable food coloring solution on the market. GNT is committed to driving industry standards higher than ever before by providing colors that deliver on cost-in-use, performance, naturalness, and sustainability. Achieving our goals won’t be easy, but we’re already making excellent progress across multiple areas.”

To read GNT’s "Sustainability report 2021," go to: https://exberry.com/en/sustainability-report-2021/.