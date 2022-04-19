Company: Old Trapper Smoked Products

Website: oldtrapper.com

Introduced: August 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $21.99

Product Snapshot: Old Trapper has announced that its 18-ounce bags of beef jerky are available nationwide in grocery, club, and convenience stores. The largest package on the market to date, Old Trapper’s family size is a result of consumer demand for larger, sharing sized bags. All four of Old Trapper’s signature flavors including Old Fashioned, Peppered, Teriyaki, and Hot & Spicy are now more accessible than ever.

Recently recognized as one of the best beef jerkys by Taste of Home Magazine, Old Trapper’s commitment to quality and transparency is clear. The 18-ounce bag was designed to provide consumers with a bag big enough for sharing and is the perfect snack for road trips, to take to outdoor activities, and to stock pantries.

“As the second largest beef jerky brand in the world, we listen closely to what our customers are wanting, and they have told us they want more beef jerky in the bag,” said Robert Leary, chief marketing officer of Old Trapper. “Now available nationwide, not only is this the largest bag available today, but each piece of beef jerky in an Old Trapper 18-ounce package is tender, deliciously savory, and smoked to perfection.

Old Trapper 18-ounce family sized bags of beef jerky are now available at retailers nationwide.



