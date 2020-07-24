Company: Bantam Bagels

Website: www.bantambagels.com

Introduced: July 2020

Distribution: Foodservice

Suggested Retail Price: 2 for $3

Product Snapshot: Bantam Bagels—NYC's favorite mini stuffed bagels—are now available for foodservice sales nationwide, through all distributors.

Customers recognize Bantam from Shark Tank, Oprah’s Favorite Things, or have seen them on the shelves at Starbucks or their local grocery store.

Authentic New York City bagels, Bantam Bagels come pre-stuffed with cream cheeses, making them the perfect solution for operators looking to serve a portable, authentic, easy to prepare breakfast as they reopen and redefine the food service landscape.

With Brand recognition from Shark Tank, and from their original New York City bagel shop, Bantam Bagels provides an elevated and exciting menu addition for any operator in the U.S. Bantam Bagels are a high margin menu item and are also offering free POS to all operators in order to establish an instant, loyal connection with customers.