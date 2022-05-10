Company: Papa Murphy's

Website: www.papamurphys.com

Introduced: May 2022

Distribution: National

Product Snapshot: Dairy-Free Cheese fans, heat up your ovens! You can now add Papa Murphy's Take 'n' Bake Pizza to your dinner table.

Papa Murphy’s has partnered with Violife Dairy-Free Cheese, a, plant-based cheese alternative. Dairy-free cheese joins Papa Murphy’s growing menu of health and lifestyle options, including gluten-free crust, Crustless keto-friendly pizzas, and vegetarian recipes. With this addition, Papa Murphy’s is now one of the first nation-wide pizza chains to offer dairy-free cheese.

“We are thrilled to be able to serve our dairy-free and cheese-loving guests alike with this new topping,” shared Carron Harris, sr. director of cCulinary. “Violife delivers that flavorful, 'cheesy', perfect bite you’ve come to expect from Papa Murphy’s!”

Online and in-stores systemwide, guests can choose from a wide range of menu pizzas to order with dairy-free cheese, and are also welcomed to create their own, just the way they like it.

“There’s an appetite for dairy-free cheese around the country, and Papa Murphy’s pizza is here to help!” said Kim McBee, SVP of guest experience and brand marketing. “We’re so pleased to make it easier than ever to customize, take, and bake the perfect meal to share with your family and friends with dairy-free needs and preferences.”