Papa Murphy’s is commemorating October’s National Pizza Month and the upcoming Halloween holiday with the return of its seasonal Jack-O Pizza.

“We like to make a big splash during National Pizza Month,” says Tracey Ayres, vice president of brand and innovation. “It’s a great way to bring families together over a fresh, hot pizza they can bake at home, especially as the holiday season begins.”

Shaped like a jack-o-lantern and geared toward Halloween gatherings, the Jack-O Pizza is made with Papa Murphy’s fresh dough, traditional red sauce, whole-milk mozzarella cheese, a pepperoni smile, and olive eyes. The Jack-O Pizza starts at $10 (price varies by market) and is available in both large and family-sized options, with a dairy-free version also offered.

“Every Halloween season, the limited-time fan favorite, Jack-O Pizza is a major highlight for us. It’s a fun, seasonal pizza that our guests look forward to each year,” says Ayres. “It’s an easy and perfect option for get-togethers and parties, and some of our stores even go all out with decorations to really get into the Halloween spirit.”

Papa Murphy’s is also introducing the “Scream of a Deal” bundle, which pairs the Jack-O Pizza with the brand’s Chocolate Chip cookie dough for $14 ($18 in Alaska), making it suitable for family celebrations or spooky gatherings with friends.

“Pizza is a great way to celebrate, and our Jack-O Pizza is a mainstay on the menu every Halloween,” says Ayres. “We're always looking for ways to deliver on our brand promise and do what we do best—offering something fresh to bake at home, that’s convenient and ready to bake whenever you need it. We focus on limited-time offers and promotions that highlight that freshness and ask ourselves: How can we bring great pizza into people's homes at an affordable price? That is what Papa Murphy's is all about."

Related: Papa Murphy's heralds return of Taco Grande Pizza