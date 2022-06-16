Company: PeaTos

Website: www.peatos.com

Introduced: June 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $1.99 (single-serve bags), $4.99 (multi-serve)

Product Snapshot: Following PeaTos’ Q1 2022 transition to 100% plant-based ingredients, PeaTos has announced the release of its latest offering: Crunchy Pizza Rings, a Funyuns-style ring in a dairy-free “cheesy” pizza flavor.

New in 2022, PeaTos employs proprietary methodology to replicate the dairy experience using only 100% plant-based ingredients. The result is a 100% plant-based snack that offers the taste and sensory experience of America’s favorite snacks, but without the dairy, artificial ingredients, or colors.

PeaTos reimagines America’s favorite salty, crunchy snacks, such as Cheetos and Funyuns, with four bold flavors that have familiar and fun appeal: Crunchy Onion Rings, a savory snack with just a hint of sweet; Crunchy Cheese Curls, a cheesy classic; Fiery Hot Crunchy Curls, where serious heat meets serious crunch; and the all-new Crunchy Pizza Rings, a fresh from the oven mix of tomato and cheese flavors.

A single-size serving of PeaTos has 2x the protein and 3x the fiber of the leading salty snack counterparts and contains less calories, fat, and sodium, without any artificial ingredients and without dairy. PeaTos are gluten-free and made with non-GMO ingredients.