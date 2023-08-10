General Mills' Totino’s Pizza Rolls brand and gaming collective FaZe Clan Inc. are back, this time filling its newest pizza roll with a popular and tangy mealtime favorites: Orange Chicken.

This is the brand's second collaboration with FaZe Clan; in June 2022, they collaborated to release Buffalo Chicken Pizza Rolls.

“After our successful Buffalo Chicken launch with FaZe Clan last year, we knew we had to create something extra special next that would not only excite our fans’ taste buds, but also perfectly complement the rush of gaming,” said Taylor Roseberry, brand experience manager for Totino’s. “Totino’s Orange Chicken Pizza Rolls do just that, and we’re excited for fans to enjoy orange chicken in a whole new way.”

The latest innovation from Totino’s creates the ultimate hassle-free snacking combo for snack lovers and gamers to enjoy.

“We are incredibly proud of our second collaboration with Totino’s," said Adam Bauer, FaZe Clan's SVP of brand partnerships. "Finding the next flavor to roll out together has been an exciting process and we can’t wait to introduce Orange Chicken Pizza Rolls to our fans in an easy way to enjoy between gaming sessions.”

Totino’s Orange Chicken Pizza Rolls is rolling out to grocery stores now for a suggested MSRP of $5.99 for a 50-count bag. For more information on the new Totino’s Orange Chicken Pizza Rolls snacks and all of Totino’s offerings, visit Totinos.com.

General Mills is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.