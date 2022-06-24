MG Tech is opening its North American offices in Montréal this June to better respond to its base of groups in the food production and pharmaceutical industries.

With products ranging from cartoning and packaging machines to pallet-loaders and conveyors, MG Tech manufactures both standalone machines and full-service automized packaging lines. Its machines are connected to an online platform that collects real-time data on machine performance, allowing companies to avoid technical issues by scheduling preventative maintenance or organizing an internal training session. Its high-quality machines coupled with the extensive experience of its technicians led MG Tech to incorporate complementary technologies, such as Yaskawa, Scheider Electrics, and Rockwell Automation.

“We understood early on in our development that a fluid and connected end-of-production line was essential for our client base, and we have continued to work toward maintaining and improving this approach” says Xavier Lucas, COO of MG Tech

This strategy has already appealed to local clients, as MG Tech has helped several North American companies find the best fit for their packaging needs: it currently works with the North American branch of one the top dairy groups worldwide as well as small-to-medium size groups. In total, the company equips a dozen clients in North American including Savencia, Nemera Group, and Lanthier Bakery (la Fournée Dorée), with whom it works closely with in Quebec.

With its new office officially opening in Montreal this month, MG Tech is ready to take on new ventures throughout North America. Its local team will also be at Pack Expo in Chicago, from October 24–26 (Hall North Building N 4975) to present its new cobot palettizer. This latest innovation is equipped with a Yaskawa Robot and Rockwell Motologics technology, allowing it to be programmed and controlled with a machine remote.



