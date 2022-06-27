TricorBraun announced that it has successfully completed its acquisition of PB Packaging, an Australian provider of plastic and glass packaging. The acquisition grows TricorBraun’s presence in Australia and continues the company’s global expansion.

“We are pleased to expand our services to customers in Australia, while supporting PB Packaging’s growth,” said Court Carruthers, president and CEO, TricorBraun. “The PB team shares our strong commitment to innovation, quality, and exceptional customer service, and we are happy to officially welcome them to the TricorBraun family.”

TricorBraun established its footprint in the region with its acquisition of Cormack Packaging in September 2021.

PB is a one-stop shop for rigid packaging needs, serving customers in the health, industrial, food, and automotive industries. The company now operates as PB Packaging, a TricorBraun company. PB was previously owned by Pro-Pac Packaging Limited.

Since its founding, TricorBraun has partnered with management teams to successfully acquire and further accelerate growth for 36 packaging companies globally.