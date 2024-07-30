Be Happy Snacks, the line of whole-grain kernel popcorns created by the D'Amelio family to satisfy every craving, dances into the 7-Eleven, Inc. family of brands, including Speedway. Roadtrippers and on-the-go snackers can now grab these ready-to-eat, gluten-free, low-sodium snacks in 1-oz. bags from 10,000 7-Eleven and Speedway stores nationwide to bring joy to every part of their summer adventure. The snack bags are available in all three flavors: Cotton Candy, White Cheddar, and Himalayan Pink Salt.

To commemorate the expanded distribution and the latest portable size of Be Happy Snacks, the D'Amelio family is hosting the Be Happy Snacks Ultimate Theme Park Giveaway which has an estimated value of $30,000 and ends 11:59 pm ET on August 25. For rules and regulations on how to enter, convenience storegoers can scan the QR code on the back of all three flavors. The winner will be selected in a random drawing by August 26 from all eligible entries received. The person chosen and three guests will win a five-day trip to Disneyland, Disneyland tickets, lunch with the D'Amelio family and all-expense paid flights and hotel accommodations.

"Be Happy Snacks is the perfect snack to have on hand for all of this season's experiences and we're thrilled to be bringing our popcorn to our followers in a more convenient format," says Marc D'Amelio, co-founder and CEO of Be Happy Snacks. "Partnering with 7-Eleven and Speedway was a seamless way to ensure that our fans will be able to take Be Happy Snacks with them no matter where the summer takes them."

Be Happy Snacks was created under the family's cross-platform company D'Amelio Brands. Consumers can find the RTE popcorn in its smaller format starting at $2.29 at 7-Eleven and Speedway and its regular size at Walmart and Albertsons Banners nationwide. For updates on the brand, fans can visit the website at behappysnacks.com or follow along on Instagram at @behappysnacksco.

