Home Run Inn Frozen Foods, a Woodbridge, Ill. establishment, is recalling approximately 13,099 pounds of frozen meat pizza product that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically metal, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

The frozen meat pizzas were produced on June 6, 2022. The following product is subject to recall [view labels]:

33.5-oz cartons containing “Home Run Inn CHICAGO'S PREMIUM PIZZERIA DELUXE SAUSAGE CLASSIC PIZZA” with “best by” date “12/03/22”.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 18498-A” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to a distributor in Illinois and then further distributed to retailers.

The problem was discovered when the firm notified FSIS that it had received consumer complaints reporting metal was found in the pizza.

There have been no confirmed reports of injuries or adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers or found at distributor and retail locations. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. Additionally, distributors and retailers are urged not to sell these products. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Nick Perrino, COO of Home Run Inn Frozen Foods, at 630-783-9696, ext. 2151. Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Dan Costello, CEO of Home Run Inn Frozen Foods, at 630-783-9696, ext. 2201.