Home Run Inn expands to O'Hare airport

The newest location of the restaurant can be found at the C Concourse, Terminal 1.

By SF&WB Staff
Courtesy of Home Run Inn

March 14, 2025

With roots as a tavern on Chicago’s Southside since 1923 and officially serving its signature crispy crust since the early 1940’s, Chicago’s Home Run Inn Pizza is celebrating the grand opening of its newest location at O’Hare International Airport.

This newest spot, situated in O’Hare’s C Concourse of Terminal 1 and operated by HMSHost, provides travelers with an original taste of Chicago before they depart or upon their arrival. The streamlined menu features Home Run Inn’s best-selling pizzas in classic varieties of cheese and sausage that have reportedly made it a staple on the city’s food scene.

This expansion of three locations at O’Hare, which also includes Terminal 2’s Concourse E and Terminal 1’s Concourse B (co-branded with Eli's Cheesecake), marks an milestone for the legendary pizza brand, bringing its tavern-style thin crust pizza to people from around the globe.

“O’Hare International Airport is not just a gateway to the world—it’s a gateway to the best of Chicago,” says Jamie L. Rhee, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Aviation. “Home Run Inn’s expansion at O’Hare ensures that millions of travelers can experience an authentic taste of our city’s rich culinary tradition."

“For decades, Home Run Inn Pizza has been synonymous with Chicago’s vibrant culinary culture,” says Gina Perrino Bolger, chief marketing officer of Home Run Inn. “We are thrilled to bring our handcrafted, tavern-style thin crust pizza to O’Hare International Airport, offering visitors and locals alike a taste of home and reinforcing Chicago’s reputation as a premier food destination.”

