Dippin’ Dots has debuted a Times Square store that opened this month through an agreement with multi-unit franchisee Neil Hershman. The new store, at 234 W. 42nd Street, is co-branded with sister brand Doc Popcorn. Dippin’ Dots was recently acquired by J&J Snack Foods Corp.

“Times Square is one of the most iconic, energetic areas in New York City. It is a true crossroads of the world, now even tastier with the addition of Dippin’ Dots’ world-famous beaded ice cream,” said Dan Fachner, president & CEO at J&J Snack Foods. “We are grateful for our partnership with Neil to bring Dippin’ Dots ice cream and our fantastic Doc Popcorn product to the 50 million visitors that pass through Times Square each year.”

Hershman opened a flagship Dippin’ Dots and Doc Popcorn store in the Flatiron District in April 2021, followed by a second location in Downtown Brooklyn this past April. He also owns several 16 Handles frozen yogurt franchises throughout the city.

“I’m a big supporter of the cobrand and see a bright future for the addictive snack lineup. In addition to traditional retail and delivery at each of my three locations, we've seen a lot of success with our corporate catering for private events and parties in NYC,” said Hershman. “Our location on the south side of 42nd Street, neighboring flagship tenants like Madame Tussauds Wax Museum and the busiest movie theater in America, is second to none as thousands of New Yorkers and tourists will pass the store daily.”