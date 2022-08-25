Company: General Mills

Website: http://oldelpaso.com

Introduced: August 2022

Distribution: National

Product Snapshot: Old El Paso has introduced Tortilla Pockets, easy-to-hold soft flour tortillas with a sealed bottom for easy filling and less mess. The innovation makes customizing tacos simple, easy, and fun.

Tortilla Pockets are crafted with a sealed bottom and are portable, making them easy for everyone in the family to hold.

“The inspiration behind our products is always rooted in how we help families spend more time together and create fun mealtime memories, which is why we’re so excited to introduce Tortilla Pockets,” said Emiko Brook, Old El Paso senior brand manager. “Tortilla Pockets are a new way for families to come together during a busy week and spend more time having fun around the dinner table.”

In addition, Old El Paso is partnering with Season Six “Bachelorette” and mom of two Ali Fedotowsky-Manno to share her family’s favorite taco fixings and how she keeps mealtimes mess-free to make the most out of a fun family meal experience.

Old El Paso Tortilla Pockets are now available at retailers nationwide in an eight-pack or as part of a Tortilla Pockets Kit, which also includes Old El Paso’s Taco Seasoning and Original Taco Sauce.