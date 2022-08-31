RFgen Software, a provider of mobile barcoding and data collection solutions, released its first annual Digital Inventory Report, an in-depth research survey of supply chain industry professionals, to gauge the current state of the industry. The survey was conducted from March through June, 2022, and revealed mixed results related to inventory automation, inventory management challenges, cloud migration, the future state of the industry, and more.

“Our first-ever Digital Inventory Report highlights an excellent variety of data from inventory management professionals at enterprise companies in North America across a wide variety of industries,” said Jerry Touslee, vice president of marketing at RFgen. “This report is a beneficial tool for any professional or company with a need to track inventory both inside and outside of the warehouse. It provides real insight and key indicators to help guide decision making and investments regarding inventory management technology.”

The Digital Inventory Report highlights several key findings from respondents, including:

Lack of trained staff is the most significant challenge for implementing digital inventory technologies

Half of the industry is already in or planning to move to the cloud

Nearly 9 of 10 respondents expressed concerns over IT security

The Digital Inventory Report also pulled data highlighting the industry’s future state, where many respondents reported they are considering future expansion of their mobile supply chain management.

“The findings from the Digital Inventory Report create impact for RFgen customers and future customers, as well as the industry at large,” said Linda Gilbert, director of professional services at RFgen. “Our customer consulting teams can now add specific industry insights to our already high level of service and product delivery.”

To learn more about RFGen’s Digital Inventory Report, or for more information about RFgen Software, visit RFgen.com. To download the Digital Inventory Report, visit info.rfgen.com/rfgen-digital-inventory-report-2022/.