AMF welcomes Eric Tellier as regional account manager for UK

AMF Bakery Systems (AMF) has announced that Eric Tellier has joined the Company as regional account manager for the United Kingdom.

Eric is a true bakery market specialist, who has worked in this industry of baking machinery and solutions for nearly his entire career. For over 13 years, he has grown his network of industry professionals, knowledge and successes in various suppliers in the industrial baking industry.

“The UK is a key market for AMF Bakery Systems, with over 60 million residents, who love to consume their daily bread and snacks. Brexit will certainly have its effect on the import of consumer goods, so local producers, large bakeries and also the local bakeries will have their hands full supplying the market, that is where AMF comes in to support and develop their capacity and efficiency,” noted Eric.

His international career, working throughout the United States and Europe, has made him passionate about the baking industry. “It is fascinating to observe how the global bakery industry keeps moving and innovating. We’re seeing all successful players within the industry partnering together to provide integrated solutions that improve productivity and product quality for bakers. We learn a lot from our customers’ experiences and use their feedback to achieve success and continuously improve our offerings. The wide range of fully-integrated solutions offered by AMF ensures our team is best able to address the challenges facing bakers today.”

AMF Bakery Systems welcomes Eric Tellier to the team as a continued growth strategy in developing key markets throughout the EMEA/AP region. Eric will represent the company at Foodex in Birmingham, UK from 17-20 of March, to connect with bakers seeking flexible, reliable solutions for their baking processes.