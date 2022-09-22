Bell Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. has announced new hires to support strategic growth efforts at its headquarters in Northbrook, IL. These new additions will strengthen the sales and sensory/consumer insights teams.

Craig Dunlap joins the flavor sales team as a global key accounts manager. In this role, he will manage Bell accounts in the Eastern and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Dunlap began his journey in the industry as a product development scientist for several years before moving into sales. Once in the sales arena, he established a diverse background successfully supplying both ingredients and finished flavors to the prepared foods and beverage industries. Dunlap earned a Bachelor of Science in Food Science from the University of Delaware and a Masters of Business Administration from Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business.

Jared Hamill joins the Bell family and flavor sales team as a global key account executive. Jared’s responsibilities will include managing Bell accounts primarily in the Eastern region of the United States.

Hamill started his career as a product development scientist with a focus on beverage creation and development within alcoholic & non-alcoholic categories. After ten years in product development, he transitioned to sales and established himself as a successful sales professional. Hamill earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology/Chemistry from Richard Stockton College of New Jersey and a Masters of Business Administration from University of Texas (Dallas).

Lydia Wang joins Bell’s sensory team as a sensory scientist. In this role, Lydia will lead multiple initiatives, including sensory research for Bell’s fragrance projects, sensory descriptors for Bell’s product library, and enhancing Bell’s descriptive panel program.

Wang joins Bell with experience in sensory consumer research. Over the last few years, she worked for companies offering wide portfolios of food and beverage products, including prepared and frozen foods. Lydia earned her Master of Science degree in Food Science from the University of Guelph.