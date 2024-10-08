Conagra Brands, Inc. is exhibiting at the 2024 National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) Show in Las Vegas this week. Featuring a $3.2 billion snacks portfolio, Conagra's offerings include meat snacks, sunflower seeds and bagged salty snacks. Attendees at the Expo can find Conagra Brands in two locations: Conagra's portfolio of meat snacks will be in Booth C4215, while Booth N829 will house the collection of salty snacks.

"Each year the NACS Show serves as an unveiling for our snacks innovation for the year," says Lucy Brady, president, grocery and snacks for Conagra Brands. "Across meat snacks, salty snacks and seeds, we're excited to showcase new items that will arrive in stores this fall, along with industry-leading favorites that are a must have for any C-store."

Fatty Smoked Meat Stickers

The NACS Show marks the debut of the newest brand in the Conagra Brands portfolio, Fatty Smoked Meat Sticks, acquired in August. Made for people on the go, Fatty Smoked Meat sticks are protein-packed, better-for-you snacks made with high-quality pork and beef, smoked with real hickory wood. New offerings from Fatty include the 1.6-oz. Honey BBQ and Buffalo style-smoked Chicken Sticks.

"We're thrilled to welcome Fatty Smoked Meat Sticks to our roster," says Erik Havlick, VP and general manager. "Fatty builds on our growing collection of better-for-you snacking options. Combined with Slim Jim and Duke's, we have a powerhouse trio of meat snack options to offer C-store customers and consumers."

Slim Jim

Slim Jim will showcase several new items shipping to stores in late November. Slim Jim is offering a new way to enjoy flavor with Slim Jim Bites, in 3.75-oz. resealable bags, available in Original and Mild. Slim Jim Bites have a suggested retail price of $6.49.

Also debuting this November from Slim Jim are:

Monster Twin Mild: A twin pack of the 1.94-oz. Monster Slim Jim. At 3.88-oz., it offers more meat than the top-selling C-store jerky and includes 22 g of protein. The twin pack retails for $5.99

A twin pack of the 1.94-oz. Monster Slim Jim. At 3.88-oz., it offers more meat than the top-selling C-store jerky and includes 22 g of protein. The twin pack retails for $5.99 Giant Twin Sweet and Hot: The popular sweet heat flavor profile features in a multipack format of the .97-oz. Slim Jim Giant stick. Available for a retail price of $3.29

The popular sweet heat flavor profile features in a multipack format of the .97-oz. Slim Jim Giant stick. Available for a retail price of $3.29 Short Boi Twin – Original & Mild : The Short Boi is half the length of the Giant stick. The Slim Jim Short Boi flavors are now available in a twin pack for $3.29

: The Short Boi is half the length of the Giant stick. The Slim Jim Short Boi flavors are now available in a twin pack for $3.29 Duke's Smoked Meat Snacks also has a new way to enjoy the brand's top-selling Smoked Shorty Sausages. New 2.5-oz. bags Original, Hot & Spicy, and Hatch Green Chile offer fresh, never-frozen pork and real ingredients. At $4.99 per bag, the new packs are an attractive option for consumers seeking snacks under $5 at the front of the store.

Vlasic Pickle Balls

New Vlasic Pickle Balls, a puff ball snack, reportedly features the taste of Vlasic pickles. Shipping to stores in late November, Vlasic Pickle Balls are available in a 2-oz. bag for C-stores, which retails for $2.49, as well as a take-home 6.5-oz. bag.

Sunflower seeds

David is debuting the first honey-roasted flavored sunflower seed from a major seed brand. With 8 g of protein per quarter-cup serving, the David Honey Roasted Jumbo Sunflower Seeds are available in a 5.25-oz. bag, with a suggested retail price of $2.69.

Tapping into the rapidly growing hot and spicy flavor snacking category, Bigs is offering new Bigs Fire Sunflower Seeds. Hot and Spicy snacks—a $5 billion flavor space—are up $1.9 billion over the last three years. The new offering from Bigs features chili-pepper flavor, and a 5.35-oz. bag retails for $3.29. Both new seeds will ship to stores in late November.

Glutino debuts in C-stores

Glutino, a longtime leader in the gluten free snacks category, is arriving in C-stores for the first time. Two varieties of gluten-free pretzels— Vlasic Dill Pickle flavored and Honey Mustard flavored pretzels twists—will be available in 2.75-oz. snack-sized bags beginning in late November. These flavors debuted in an 11-oz. format earlier this spring, making Glutino the No. 1 selling gluten-free pretzel twists and sticks brand in grocery and mass retail outlets9. The C-store bags have a suggested retail price of $2.99.

Andy Capp's

Andy Capp's continues its "hot streak" with new Andy Capp's Fire Tots. The puffcorn snacks in the shape of a tater tot offer the same spicy heat as Andy Capp's Fire Fries, per the brand. A 1.5-oz. bag, debuting in November, retails for $1.49.

Throughout the NACS Show the Conagra Brands sales team connects with customers to discuss in-store solutions that accelerate sales growth. A range of in-aisle, end cap, checkout lane, and counter-top displays give C-store customers the ability to bring added visual appeal to these standout snacks.

