Aptean, a global provider of mission-critical enterprise software solutions, has announced its acquisition of Frontix BV, a provider of cloud-based Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE) and energy management solutions to process manufacturers in the Netherlands, Belgium, and over a dozen other countries across the globe.

Founded in 1999 and based in Sassenheim, in the Netherlands, Frontix’s OEE and energy monitoring solutions are used in over 200 production facilities, primarily in the food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, and chemicals manufacturing industries. Frontix’s software solutions deliver real-time insights into production performance, giving process manufacturers actionable data they can use to drive continuous improvement and plan attainment.

Frontix’s OEE solution is highly complementary to Aptean’s existing offerings to process manufacturers in Benelux and enhances the company’s ability to serve clients in this key industry segment. The cloud solution is noted for its rapid, implementation and ease of use for all stakeholders, including plant operators. Aptean will leverage its global scale, resources, and technological expertise to bring the benefits of Frontix’s OEE monitoring to additional markets.

“We are pleased to add Frontix’s OEE solutions to our cloud capabilities for process manufacturers in the Benelux region. This acquisition builds on Aptean’s investments in the region and will deepen our partnership with many Aptean Food & Beverage ERP customers who also rely on Frontix’s OEE monitoring to improve efficiency in their manufacturing facilities,” said Duane George, general manager of Aptean, EMEA, and APAC. “By extending the range of purpose-built solutions Aptean delivers to our customers, we increase their opportunity to achieve meaningful business results.”

“Like Aptean, Frontix has always focused on delivering cloud-based, industry-specific software solutions that are easy to implement and easy to maintain and scale. As part of Aptean, we will have the resources to grow and our customers will have access to a greater range of solutions tailored to meet their unique needs,” said Jaap de Wildt, managing director of Frontix.