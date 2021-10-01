Company: Aptean

Website: www.aptean.com

Technology Snapshot: Aptean, a global provider of mission-critical enterprise software solutions, has announced the launch of a new integrated offering joining its Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software and Aptean Industrial Manufacturing ERP Made2Manage Edition. The integration of the CRM and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) will enable customers to centralize data and decrease the likelihood of errors that can result from switching between platforms.

In the industrial manufacturing industry, buyer journeys can be complex. To effectively nurture relationships, industrial manufacturers need a CRM that can store customer interactions at every touchpoint, over time, in one central location. Aptean’s integrated CRM and Industrial Manufacturing ERP helps manufacturers improve their customer service by creating an easier way to access customer data as well as orders, timelines, complaints and follow-ups.

The integrated CRM and ERP solution is cloud-based and delivers benefits such as:

Ability to monitor and store all customer interactions in one central location accessible to all internal stakeholders regardless of device or location.

Access to rich marketing campaign performance and sales lead data that can help production anticipate demand to forecast schedules and maintain optimized inventory levels.

Improved customer experience and relationships, streamlined internal processes and enhanced productivity.

“Growing and serving a manufacturing business requires unique processes and data,” says Marianne Chikos, senior vice president of customer operations at Aptean. “With this new integration between Aptean CRM and Aptean Industrial Manufacturing ERP Made2Manage Edition, we’ve delivered a much more efficient and effective way to help our customers in this important sector maximize efficiencies, gain holistic views of data, and improve customer experience and service levels.”

