Encore Consumer Capital, a private equity firm that invests exclusively in leading consumer products companies, announced its portfolio company Murry’s Inc. has completed the acquisition of Bake Crafters Food Company. Murry’s also hired a new CEO, Jeff Ahlers, who joined the company in June.

Murry’s, based in Greenbelt, MD, is a manufacturer of frozen French Toast sticks and bites that are sold into the private label retail and foodservice channels. Encore acquired Murry’s in 2019, partnering with owner Ira Mendelson. Based in McDonald, TN, Bake Crafters is a manufacturer and distributor of breakfast and other baked goods products, selling primarily into the K-12 foodservice channel.

Jeff Ahlers was most recently CEO of La Tortilla Factory in Santa Rosa, CA. Encore has had a relationship with Jeff for over a decade and was excited to find an opportunity at Murry’s to leverage his impressive experience in food manufacturing.

“I am pleased to bring Jeff on board to support the integration of Bake Crafters and the continued growth of Murry’s,” said Chairman Ira Mendelson. “Bake Crafters has been an important partner of Murry’s for over 15 years and I’m excited to see what we can accomplish working together.”

Kate Wallman, managing director of Encore Consumer Capital, said, “Bake Crafters represents a highly strategic acquisition for Murry’s. We’re excited to have completed this transaction and look forward to the next chapter of growth at Murry’s under Jeff’s leadership.”