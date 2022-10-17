Sixty percent of teachers spend an estimated $300 of their own money per year on snacks for their students. The Nutri-Grain "Got Your Back Bin" sweepstakes aims help alleviate some of that burden while recognizing and celebrating hardworking educators across the country.

From Oct. 17–28, Nutri-Grain encourages anyone with a special K-12 teacher in their life to nominate that educator in the Nutri-Grain "Got Your Back Bin" sweepstakes for a chance for that educator to win. Consumers can visit nutrigrain.com/gotyourbackbin and share a short story about how that teacher goes the extra mile to have their students' backs.

Winning teachers will receive a colorful "Got Your Back Bin" complete with a supply of Nutri-Grain bars and coupon book to replenish their Nutri-Grain classroom snacks (60 boxes combined), plus a $100 gift card to treat themselves.

"Nutri-Grain knows food is one of the most important school supplies," says Heidi Ray, senior marketing director. "Teachers know this too, so they often have snacks on hand that they've paid for out of their own pockets. Nutri-Grain has teachers' backs. That's why we are surprising teachers nationwide with a bin of Nutri-Grain bars to offer in their classrooms throughout the school year. Just one small way we can support educators and say thank you for all they do."

To further support schools, Nutri-Grain is also making a $75,000 donation to No Kid Hungry, which can help provide 750,000 meals to kids and further fuel learning in classrooms across the country. The donation is the latest effort in Kellogg's longstanding partnership with No Kid Hungry, which since 2013 has helped more than 1.4 million kids get access to meals at school.

To join Nutri-Grain in celebrating and supporting teachers, visit nutrigrain.com/gotyourbackbin between Oct. 17-28 and nominate a teacher for a chance to win a "Got Your Back Bin" prize pack. For full sweepstakes rules, visit nutrigrain.com/gotyourbackrules.

Nutri-Grain bars are available in the snack aisle of grocery stores nationwide. For more information visit NutriGrain.com.



