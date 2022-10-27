General Mills Convenience is bringing the fun to the growing ready-to-eat popcorn category with its new Pillsbury Funfetti Popcorn. Coated with Funfetti Glaze, the popcorn features tiny rainbow-colored flecks that boost the visual eating experience and fun factor.

Each 2.25-oz. bag will retail for $2.29. The product is expected to be released to c-stores in May 2023.

Funfetti baking products, with a flavor similar to birthday cake, have been available for more than 30 years and have an enthusiastic fan base. The new popcorn offers consumers a new form to enjoy this favorite, nostalgic flavor from the Pillsbury brand. General Mills also introduced cereal-flavored popcorn, available in Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Cocoa Puffs flavors, earlier this year.

