Company: Jar Joy

Website: www.jarjoy.com

Introduced: October 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.98-$11.98

Product Snapshot: Jar Joy has introduced its new innovative line of multi-layered desserts. The pies and cheesecakes are made from scratch with premium, all natural ingredients and conveniently packaged in individually portioned jars. Jar Joy products are a popular option for people on-the-go who want to experience a premium dessert, consumers looking for readily available dessert with single-serving portion control, and those who want a convenient, all-natural dessert without sacrificing quality and flavor. Jar Joy desserts are stackable, transportable, and have a longer shelf life than traditional baked goods.

Jar Joy offers exceptional flavor and convenience. The authentic flavors are a result of Jar Joy’s insistence on premium ingredients like Dutch cocoa, real butter, whole milk, real fruit preserves, and all-natural flavorings. Its pie flavors include Key Lime Pie, Peanut Butter Fudge Pie, Coco Loco Caramel, and Mississippi Mud. Cheesecake options include Summer Strawberry, White Chocolate Raspberry, and Cookies n’ Cream. The three cake-inspired cheesecake flavors are also popular: Birthday Cake, Death by Chocolate, and Red Velvet.

Jar Joy desserts come conveniently packaged and ready-to-eat. Customers just grab a spoon, twist open the jar, and enjoy. Perfect for people on-the-go, Jar Joy desserts are portable, stackable and ready anytime, with no requirement for baking or additional preparation. They keep in a freezer for a year and have a long shelf life in a refrigerator. The 4-ounce jars are the ideal size as a single serving, and the variety packs (4-pack or 6-pack) allow everyone in a family to pick a favorite.

To keep up with rapidly growing demand, Jar Joy has recently expanded production capacity with the acquisition of a 60,000 sq. ft. facility in Sanford, FL. Jar Joy desserts are easy to ship, store, and sell, with a packaging designed to grab attention. Retail units are available in multiple configurations, including 2-pack, (MSRP $2.98-$3.98) and 4-pack, (MSRP $7.98-$9.98) for supermarkets and convenience stores and 6-pack (MSRP $9.98-$11.98) for club stores. Units are shipped frozen in pallets of 60 cases.

Jar Joy products are currently sold through major retailers including Sam’s Club and ALDI. The initial Sam’s Club offerings span 75 locations in Florida and Georgia.



