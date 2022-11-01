KIND Snacks has added a new snack bar flavor to its lineup: Extra Dark Chocolate Nuts & Sea Salt.

Crafted with cacao nibs, heart-healthy almonds, and a touch of sea salt, it offers an extra dark twist on KIND's classic Dark Chocolate Nuts & Sea Salt bar.

Created as part of the brand’s annual HEROES Bar program, this Veterans Day KIND is supporting a new partnership with Legacies Alive. Launched in 2019 as part of KIND’s Snack & Give Back program, the HEROES Bar aims to give thanks to the American military community and their families.

Legacies Alive is a foundation aiming to raise awareness and provide support to our nation’s fallen heroes’ families, called Gold Star Families. With our partnership, KIND will donate $50,000 to support its efforts.