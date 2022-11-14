Fabrizia Lemon Baking Company has announced the release of its holiday gift boxes and corporate holiday catalogue. The company is offering six limoncello dessert gift boxes, all of which can be shipped nationwide and come with a variety of baked goods, a personalizable holiday gift note, holly, and real evergreens. Its holiday gift box collection can be found here, and suggested retail prices range from $37.99 to $99.99.

The Fabrizia Grande Holiday Cheer Box retails for $69.99 and includes five Limoncello cookies, a 1-lb. Limoncello lemon loaf, six limoncello biscotti, five Limoncello truffles, 2 limoncello blondies, 25 lemon hard candies, lemon popcorn, and bright lemony napkins, as well as a holiday themed personalizable note.

Fabrizia Spirits, a limoncello producer in the U.S., launched Fabrizia Lemon Baking Company in 2020 as a way to extend its passion and “zest” for lemons, limoncello, and the Fabrizia brand in a way that everyone, including non-alcoholic beverage consumers, can enjoy. Fabrizia Lemon Baking Company, a direct-to-consumer online bakery, had over 10,000 individual orders throughout the continental U.S. in the first year.

“We are excited to release our new holiday gift boxes and continue to share another integral aspect of our Italian upbringing, food. All our baked goods are made from scratch, including all natural ingredients and of course Sicilian lemons and Limoncello, which the Fabrizia brand is known for,” said Phil Mastroianni, co-owner and co-founder, Fabrizia Lemon Baking Company.