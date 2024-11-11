Since I joined Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery a little more than two years ago, I’ve been telling people this is my favorite job so far. The biggest part is the people could not possibly be more lovely—they support their workforce, competitors often are also great friends—something not nearly as common in the other fields I’ve reported on—and (something editors like me are grateful for) they are extremely generous with their time.

One of the first industry pros to teach me all of that was Nathan Norris—the director of diversity, equity, and inclusion for Highland Baking Co. granted me a podcast interview at the American Society of Baking’s (ASB) BAKINGtech event in February 2023. My first in-person bakery event also marked the first time I met Nathan face to face, but he greeted me as if he’d known me for eons, with a broad smile and solid handshake. Then, he proceeded to share his insights, experience, and passion for creating a positive company culture at Highland through training and building connections between workers at all levels. Even though the hour was early and the audience sitting in on the recording was sparse, the response among the listeners gathered at the convention was rapt and enthusiastic.

The next time I ran into Nathan at a convention, I was delighted to find out we were on hugging basis. Then and every time after that, we would meet, embrace, and chat about work and all manner of things related to baking, and not (baseball, where to find the best food in different cities, music, etc.) Possibly my favorite memory was at ASB BAKINGtech 2024 in Chicago. I had to cut our gabbing short because I was on my way to listen to a talk by Stephanie Hart, owner of the legendary and growing Brown Sugar Bakery. When I mentioned she would be giving samples of her world-famous caramel cake, his eyes got bigger than dessert plates, and he said, “Show me the way.” We sat and listened to the entrepreneur talk about her humble beginnings to her ongoing business expansion and at the end, we got the promised cake. I stepped away to chat with another industry pal, and when I turned back to say farewell to Nathan, he was talking to Ms. Hart as if they were lifelong friends, both of them laughing uproariously. He had an immediate connection with her, much like he welcomed me into his circle after mere minutes of acquaintance.

My acquaintance with him turned out to be far too short. He passed away on October 30, though it took a few days for the sad news to reach me—it finally did via a lovely memorial post on ASB’s LinkedIn.

“He demonstrated a deep love for baking and a passion for seeing the industry evolve and thrive, always connecting with people on a personal level,” the ASB memorial note said. “He served ASB as a board member and was a supportive, knowledgeable mentor to many.”

In another LinkedIn post, Amy Estrada (brand manager for equipment supplier Rademarker) noted, “Having worked on committees with Nathan, I can honestly say that his kindness and loyalty to this industry and the people in it was and will always be an inspiration.”

SF&WB Group Publisher Doug Peckenpaugh, who had the fortune and pleasure of knowing Nathan years longer than I did: “Nathan had an innate kindness that he brought to his business interactions. He was also generous with his time and knowledge, seeking to effect real change in today’s bakery workforce—not only at Highland Baking but across the industry. He will be missed.”

After a lifetime of service—18 years in the U.S. Army, more than 45 years in the baking industry, and a lifetime with his loving family—Nathan is at rest. Read more about his exemplary life in his obituary.