Chips Ahoy!, a Mondelēz brand, has announced the launch of a new cookie variety: Chewy Confetti Cake Cookies. Inspired by the brand's upcoming 60th birthday celebration, the confetti cake-flavored chewy cookies feature colorful rainbow sprinkles. Chips Ahoy! Chewy Confetti Cake Cookies will be available in stores nationwide starting in January 2023.

"We all know that Chips Ahoy! is here for the happy. Now, for its 60th birthday, it's here for the party!" said Natalie Gadbois, senior brand manager, Chips Ahoy! "Our chewy cookies introduce new tastes, flavors, and sensory experiences that we know Gen-Z looks for, while still keeping the same, familiar Chips Ahoy! cookie quality fans of all ages have come to know and love. With colorful rainbow sprinkles mixed in with confetti cake flavor, Chips Ahoy! Chewy Confetti Cake Flavored Cookies taste great on their own or can be paired with ice cream."

Confetti Cake Flavored Cookies is the latest cookie creation in the Chips Ahoy! portfolio and can be purchased in family-size packages for a suggested retail price of $4.99 at grocery stores.

Mondelēz International is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.