Company: General Mills Convenience

Website: www.generalmillscf.com

Introduced: August 2022

Distribution: Foodservice

Suggested Retail Price: $1.69

Product Snapshot: General Mills Convenience has baked up a new, festive flavor of Pillsbury Mini Soft-Baked Cookies for convenience stores. Now available in Confetti, the bite-sized cookies give c-store retailers a fun option for their sweet snack set. Confetti is currently the #2 flavor turning in top third of the cookie category.

The cookies, also available in Chocolate Chip and Double Chocolate Chip, deliver a soft-baked texture from Pillsbury. Individually wrapped, Pillsbury Mini Soft-Baked Cookies appeal to shoppers looking for an indulgent snack they can eat on-the-go.

The cookies are available in bulk sizing (nine boxes of six packages, with each package including 3-oz. bags).