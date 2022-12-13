Bell Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (Bell) has announced its new Spark Trends platform predictions. Since its inception in 2015, Spark provides a multi-faceted understanding of the global consumer landscape, blending a comprehensive knowledge of culinary influences, market dynamics, and product innovations with consumer attitudes, usage, and purchasing habits to understand what’s shaping the future of flavors, fragrances, and botanicals.

“This year, Bell’s platform continues to track five key global consumer macro trends that are impacting mindsets today and in the future. These Macro Trends, collectively identified by our global marketing teams, represent the core behavioral values shared by all humans at this moment in time. As we move into another year of changes on a global scale, Bell’s Spark trends uncover various ways in which consumers are responding to current shifts,” says Kelli Heinz, vice president of marketing & industry affairs.

“Adventure, travel, and unforgettable experiences are back on the menu as consumers pursue New Horizons of exploration in both the physical and virtual worlds. Holistic health and personal wellbeing are requiring everyday activities to be functional and mood enhancing. Moving forward, consumers continue to demand new and sustainable ways to connect with nature, optimized by ‘green’ innovation. They increasingly seek sensorial experiences rooted deep within authentic cultures while looking for that extra ‘spark’ to find rewards right here, right now,” according to David Banks, senior director of marketing.

Explore Bell’s new Spark Macro Trends:

A new era is on the horizon for humankind: From dreaming of a reality escape to embracing virtual celebrations and new ways of connecting digitally, we’re now craving a new era of interconnectedness via physical and digital fusion called "phygital." This trend is formerly a combination of Bell’s Escapism + Together Apart macro trends.

Plant-based, cruelty-free, and good for the planet: This trend looks at the new dawn of "green" innovation to safeguard the future of the planet, without sacrificing the familiar scents and taste sensations consumers continue to crave. It is a new addition to Bell’s macro trends.

Health and wellness priorities, redefined: While physical and social aspects of health are here to stay, we’re immersing ourselves in holistic wellness, prioritizing mental health, self-care and less crowded calendars. This trend was formerly Bell’s Well-Balanced macro trend and explores a fresh approach to the best version of "you."

Don’t delay rewards: Consumers have been searching for silver linings – the everyday things that make them happy and bring comfort. Now, consumers are giving themselves the permission to embrace escapism, indulge unapologetically, and spark joy in unique ways. This trend was formerly Bell’s Finding Silver Linings macro trend.

Everyone on the planet is connected by their environmental choices: Bell remain passionate about paying it forward to Mother Earth, but, now more than ever, the company is aware of human connections across the globe, and is becoming champions of diverse heritage, authentic values, and sustainable products as a means to making the world a better place for all. This trend was formerly Bell’s Global Consciousness macro trend.

Bell’s annual Spark program allows companies to stay abreast of the latest trends and fuels innovative ideas for new flavor and fragrance forward marketing and product development concepts that inspire consumer palettes and invigorate brand presence.