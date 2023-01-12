Pure Organic, the brand known for its layered bars made with real fruit juices and purees, is expanding its portfolio with a new product in 2023: Pure Organic Baked Crackers made with cheese and veggies.

Available nationwide now, the new line of baked crackers is made with 100% real cheese, plus added veggies, and is a good source of Vitamin D. The crackers are available in Double Cheddar, Parmesan Garlic, and Garden Ranch flavors.

“Filled with better-for-you ingredients and a superior taste in every bite, these crackers are made for kids and parents,” said Janice Spurgeon, brand manager of Pure Organic. “We’re redefining the norm of snacking—first with our popular layered fruit bars and now with baked crackers—with a mission of creating treats that pay homage to old-school snacks while using quality ingredients that the whole family can enjoy.”

Another notable element to Pure Organic’s new Baked Crackers’ packaging is a QR code that will invite consumers to join the brand in supporting No Kid Hungry. Pure Organic is proud a partner of No Kid Hungry, and to help end childhood hunger, will donate 250,000 meals in 2023. To learn more about ways to help, visit nokidhungry.org.

Pure Organic new Baked Crackers will be sold at Kroger nationwide with a SRP of $4.49. For more information, visit pureorganic.com.