Cookies United has released Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle (TMNT) CakeBites, timed to coincide with the upcoming movie release TMNT: Mutant Mayhem.

Each CakeBite is crafted to embody the spirit of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, offering a soft, moist cake interior and a rich, indulgent frosting exterior.

"Our team has poured passion and creativity into bringing the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to life in a deliciously innovative way," said Michael Strauss, director of marketing at Cookies United. "We are excited to offer fans a truly immersive snacking experience that not only satisfies their cravings but also transports them to the action-packed world of Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello, and Raphael."

The TMNT CakeBites flavors include:

Dive into the rich and indulgent world of chocolate with the Chocolate Cowabunga CakeBites. The product has a chocolate cake interior and a turtle green chocolate frosting exterior, Half Shell Lemonade: Experience a burst of refreshing citrus with the Half Shell Lemonade CakeBites. The zesty lemon-flavored cake interior is complemented by a tangy lemonade-flavored frosting exterior.

Available at Walmart locations across the U.S., Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle CakeBites offer the ultimate convenience as a grab-and-go snack.