Eaglestone Equipment, a custom manufacturer of industrial food processing equipment, sorting, and conveyor solutions, recently welcomed two additional team members to its workforce. Amy Estrada has joined Eaglestone as business development manager and Arthur Mrumlinski has joined as applications engineer.

“We are excited to announce the additions of Amy Estrada and Arthur Mrumlinski to the Eaglestone team,” said Carmen Sammauro, president, Eaglestone Equipment. “Amy brings a new energy to our team, and her extensive background in engineering, team leadership, project coordination, and business development makes her the perfect fit to support and expand our business. Art is an organized and motivated team member with a strong background in AutoCAD and Microsoft Applications who will help us continue to provide exceptional customer support and service. We are confident that both Amy and Art will be great assets to the Eaglestone team and can’t wait to see the impact they will have on our organization and with our valued customers.”

As business development manager, Estrada will be responsible for driving business growth for the company by identifying new and relevant opportunities, as well as leading the company’s marketing efforts. She will also manage development and enrichment for individuals and the team.

As applications engineer, Arthur Mrumlinski’s duties will include sales and concept engineering, project administration, and coordination, along with AutoCAD drafting and design. He will be responsible for assessing customer and business needs, organizing projects from design to installation, and ensuring that the unique goals of each project are met.

Estrada joins Eaglestone from Rademaker Systems Integration, where she served as the process engineering manager. At Rademaker Systems Integration, she managed integration projects from concept through installation and developed, established, and managed division-wide procedures and standards. Prior to that, she worked as project engineer for Dunbar Systems, where she organized multi-vendor and multi-million-dollar bakery production system projects through each stage of production. Estrada received her Associate of Arts and Science in Architectural Drafting and Architectural CAD/CADD from Moraine Valley Community College.

Mrumlinski also joins Eaglestone from Rademaker Systems Integration, where he served as project engineer. At Rademaker Systems Integration, Mrumlinski organized multi-vendor, multi-million-dollar bakery production system projects and established formal document standards for layouts and production charts. His experience also includes serving as senior lead estimator of major accounts for Benda Manufacturing, where he created AutoCAD drawings of large conveyor systems and machinery layouts for the bakery, packaging and palletizing industries.

For more information on Eaglestone Equipment, visit eaglestone.net.